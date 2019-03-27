Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Utah, Pearson Launch New Utah Aspire Plus Assessment Featuring Individual ACT Score Prediction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:01am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah State Board of Education and Pearson announced the launch of the Utah Aspire Plus assessment, an unprecedented hybrid assessment that brings new benefits to ninth- and 10th-grade students. Designed in partnership with ACT, the assessment aligns to state standards and provides the important, reliable feedback teachers and administrators count on for instructional improvement, while introducing direct and personalized benefits for students.

(PRNewsfoto/Pearson Education, Inc.)

The Utah Aspire Plus prediction model works by taking advantage of the ACT Aspire® Early High School assessments' built-in ability to project students' ACT subject area and composite score range. Students and parents will receive a report that breaks down their predicted ACT composite score by subject area, affording students the opportunity to adjust their class schedules to shore up areas where they may need additional focused support.

These personalized results will help students evaluate their readiness to take the important college admissions test as juniors, saving money on early "practice" tests and identifying subject areas that need the most attention.

"Pearson is proud to be leading the shift in the education community towards fewer, better, fairer assessments, and Utah has been a terrific partner in making this a reality for students," said Bob Whelan, president of assessment, Pearson. "Utah is truly leading the way with this new model of assessment, which combines the valuable insights of a traditional test with cutting edge predictive analytics to bring new benefits to teachers, districts, and students."

"Policy makers in Utah have heard the call for tests that are more aligned to the curriculum and provide meaningful feedback to students," said Darin Nielsen, assistant superintendent of student learning, Utah State Board of Education. "This new model embraces this sought-out change and we are excited to see the response from students, parents, and teachers across the state."

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 24,000 employees in nearly 60 countries and a mission to help people make progress in their lives through learning. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. For more information visit www.pearson.com.

About Utah State Board of Education

The 15-member elected Utah State Board of Education is constitutionally charged with the general control and supervision of the state's K-12 public education system, which includes nearly 660,000 students and 36,000 licensed educators in more than 1,100 schools. For more information visit www.schools.utah.gov.

Media Contact(s):

Scott Overland
Director of Media Relations, Pearson
(202) 909-4520
Scott.Overland@pearson.com  

Mark Peterson
Public Relations Director, Utah State Board of Education
Mark.Peterson@schools.utah.gov  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utah-pearson-launch-new-utah-aspire-plus-assessment-featuring-individual-act-score-prediction-300819483.html

SOURCE Pearson Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aSUPREME CANNABIS' : President John Fowler Named to High Times' List of the 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis
AQ
11:18aCAPTERRA : Finds Talent Management Software Buyers are Choosing Cost Over Experience
BU
11:17aMicrosoft to Keynote Aras Annual User Conference, ACE 2019
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
11:16aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR UXIN, AVEO, AMRN AND AMR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aEMMERSON : Research Note published by Shard Capital Partners
PU
11:15aDETSKIY MIR : RAEX agency (EXPERT RA) assigns ruA+ credit rating to Detsky Mir; outlook stable
PU
11:15aHOP FUNG : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018 - Announcement
PU
11:15aBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Availability of the Mil/Aero Circular DMS-TP Connector Series
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.