Utah’s Martha Hughes Cannon Committee Announces Request for Qualifications to Create Martha Hughes Cannon Statue for 2020 Completion

The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee today announced the issuance of a Request for Qualifications/Proposal for the creation of a statue of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon for National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Artists nationwide are invited to submit their qualifications according to the guidelines established in the RFQ.

Utah women were the first to vote in the modern nation on February 14, 1870 and the Martha Hughes Cannon statue will arrive in Washington, D.C. in 2020 as a symbol of Utah’s role in the national suffrage movement and to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

A leader in the Utah Women's Suffrage Association, Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon testified before U.S. congressional committees and was a featured speaker at national suffrage conventions. "As the first female state senator in the United States, Martha Hughes Cannon deserves to be recognized for providing the foundation for many subsequent impactful women in American politics,” said Utah State Senator Deidre Henderson. “We all stand on the shoulders of women like Martha Hughes Cannon.”

Echoing Senator Henderson’s sentiments, Utah Rep. Becky Edwards, also co-sponsor of the Martha Hughes Cannon statue law, continued, “We look forward to highlighting the accomplishments of Utah women with the placement of the Martha Hughes Cannon statue in the U.S. Capitol and believe she is an inspiration for future generations.”

Request for Qualifications/Proposals should be submitted digitally or to the Utah Treasurer’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2018. Digital Portfolios may be submitted to info@sendmartha.com or uploaded at Martha Hughes Cannon submissions. Hand-delivered or mailed portfolios should be sent to: Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, c/o Utah State Treasurer’s Office, 350 N State Street, Ste. 180, P.O. Box 142315, Salt Lake City, UT 84114. For complete RFQ/RFP information and criteria, visit www.sendmartha.com.

ABOUT MARTHA HUGHES CANNON STATUE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee was chartered and commissioned by the Utah Legislature to oversee the creation and placement of a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. To learn more, visit www.sendmartha.com.

