Utah’s Martha Hughes Cannon Committee Announces Request for Qualifications to Create Martha Hughes Cannon Statue for 2020 Completion

The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee today announced the
issuance of a Request for Qualifications/Proposal for the creation of a
statue of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon for National Statuary Hall in the
U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Artists nationwide are invited to
submit their qualifications according to the guidelines
established in the RFQ.
Utah women were the first to vote in the modern nation on February 14,
1870 and the Martha Hughes Cannon statue will arrive in Washington, D.C.
in 2020 as a symbol of Utah’s role in the national suffrage movement and
to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th
Amendment.
A leader in the Utah Women's Suffrage Association, Dr. Martha Hughes
Cannon testified before U.S. congressional committees and was a featured
speaker at national suffrage conventions. "As the first female state
senator in the United States, Martha Hughes Cannon deserves to be
recognized for providing the foundation for many subsequent impactful
women in American politics,” said Utah State Senator Deidre Henderson.
“We all stand on the shoulders of women like Martha Hughes Cannon.”
Echoing Senator Henderson’s sentiments, Utah Rep. Becky Edwards, also
co-sponsor of the Martha Hughes Cannon statue law, continued, “We look
forward to highlighting the accomplishments of Utah women with the
placement of the Martha Hughes Cannon statue in the U.S. Capitol and
believe she is an inspiration for future generations.”
Request for Qualifications/Proposals should be submitted digitally or to
the Utah Treasurer’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2018. Digital
Portfolios may be submitted to info@sendmartha.com
or uploaded at Martha
Hughes Cannon submissions. Hand-delivered or mailed portfolios
should be sent to: Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, c/o
Utah State Treasurer’s Office, 350 N State Street, Ste. 180, P.O. Box
142315, Salt Lake City, UT 84114. For complete RFQ/RFP information and
criteria, visit www.sendmartha.com.
ABOUT MARTHA HUGHES CANNON STATUE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE
The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee was chartered and
commissioned by the Utah Legislature to oversee the creation and
placement of a statue of Martha Hughes Cannon in National Statuary Hall
in the United States Capitol. To learn more, visit www.sendmartha.com.
