LEHI, Utah, Mar 12, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bottega is giving back in a big way to the community that has allowed it to experience tremendous growth. "We've already given more than $5 million of educational programs to high school students and teachers, and have plans to give another $5 million this summer. These programs are important to us because they directly address the needs of Utah in two critical areas, while also giving us the data we need to evolve our learning platform," says Eric Wold, Founder and CEO of Bottega.



Wold continued: "First, they expose 1,000s of bright young people to enjoyable hands-on coding programs that get them excited about careers in technology, with more than one-third of the participants being young women. While we'd like to see that number even higher, it's far above the national average, so we are moving in the right direction. It's very exciting to see these young people exceed preconceived expectations as they work through adult level computer science workshops and pick up industry ready career skills.



"Second, we are targeting one of the biggest challenges that schools have struggled with, and that's a shortage in teachers with the required Computer Science Endorsement credential. School districts can be stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to make a difference when they don't have enough qualified teachers to offer more sections of computer science classes, and subsequently have a hard time giving the learning experience each student needs. Once the State Board of Education recognized our programs by allowing Bottega to grant the Computer Science Endorsement training to public teachers, we stepped up by offering our training free to all public teachers. To date, 119 teachers have begun training that will allow the schools to offer more classes.



"People ask why a growing start-up would prioritize giving so much to the community. My answer is that technology education can be the great equalizer that brings economic security and freedom to every home and person that wants it. Governor Herbert gave us the economic climate, and pro-business and education policies that set the stage, but the private sector has to step up and answer that call, by partnering with the state, and through serious research and development into education innovation. We can't sit back and expect the state to do it all."



Pro-education and technology innovation policies have been a driving force behind these non-profit impact efforts with all of the following playing significant roles:



These sustainable programs will continue to grow year over year and impact more people. With community support to match the contributions, the impact could grow even faster.



Outcome highlights so far:

* Trained 1,000+ Utah high school students in 2017-2018; another 1,000+ expected in the Summer of 2019 (in partnership with Code to Success)

* Training 119 Utah high school teachers, enabling them to receive Computer Science endorsements

* Training 510+ women as Software Engineers as a part of the Women in Tech initiative

* Launched veterans training in partnership with Utah VA services

* Launched a training partnership with the Department of Workforce Services (DWS) targeting economic-needs recipients

* Employed hundreds of Utah residents through partnerships with 127 innovative local and national companies

* Established a partnership with Rural Utah lead by Emery and Carbon counties. The Office of Rural Development (ORD) works with businesses in Utah's rural counties, providing resources and programs to sustain business and improve employment opportunities.



Programs currently offered by Bottega:

* Free summer Bootcamp programs for high schools in partnership with Code to Success

* Free online public teacher training with support

* Paid on-site public teacher training in partnership with Alpine, Nebo and Provo school districts

* Adult computer science training at on-site locations in Lehi Utah, Dawson Montana, Phoenix Arizona

* Adult computer science training online



About Bottega:



Bottega is a software company and a non-DOE accredited school found within the heart of Utah's growing Silicon Slopes community at Lehi. Bottega develops educational content and software that helps people make a successful transition into tech careers. It works with individuals and corporations in the U.S.A., Mexico, Spain, and is qualified to grant 3 year TN Work Visas to the US for Mexican Citizens who complete engineering certification. Students of Bottega earn industry relevant certifications while also having the opportunity to receive academic credit from more than 1,800 university members of the American Council on Education (one of Bottega's accrediting bodies).



Bottega has invested heavily into a state-of-the-art machine learning powered online education platform that helps it customize the curriculum experience for each individual student, while also meeting all the rigorous requirements for classroom management, allowing it to be used in formal academic settings. This development will allow it to massify high quality university level education, something that has never been achieved.



Its mission is to bless the lives of millions of people with high earning employment in the technology industry. Visit https://bottega.tech/ for more information.



About Code to Success:



Code to Success is the first step toward making programming a life skill. Designed to prepare students to thrive in a digital economy, this nine-week immersive learning experience engenders confidence in the next generation of innovators. In collaboration with tech leaders, we provide students with the opportunity to access coding training modules, obtain one-on-one mentoring from experts, and take advantage of networking opportunities to pursue internships. Our goal is to bridge the gap between education and industry by getting students interested in programming and setting them up on a successful education pathway in computer science. Visit https://www.ctsutah.com/ for more information.



About Utah STEM Action Center:



The STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Action Center prioritizes STEM education, which works to develop Utah's workforce of the future. The program drives research and implementation of STEM education best practices across Utah by coordinating STEM-related activities, creating and supporting STEM education, facilitating educator access to education tools, and aligning public STEM education with higher-education STEM activities. Visit https://stem.utah.gov/ for more information.



About Utah State Board of Education:



The Utah State Board of Education is a constitutionally established, elected, non-partisan body that exercises "general control and supervision" over the public education system in Utah, including establishing the state educational core standards, state educator licensing policies, and state high school graduation requirements. Visit https://schools.utah.gov/ for more information.



