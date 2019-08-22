Log in
Utah social worker David Fowers receives national honor for extensive prevention and treatment work

08/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Harrisburg, PA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) and the Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers (ATSA) are pleased to honor David Fowers with the 2019 Gail-Burns Smith Award. Fowers is a licensed clinical social worker whose work to make communities safer focuses both on treating sex offenders and helping survivors heal. 

Presented jointly by ATSA and NSVRC, this award is named in honor of Gail Burns-Smith, one of the first advocates who recognized and spoke publicly about how victim advocates and sex offender management professionals could collaborate to effectively prevent child sexual abuse.

Early in his career, Fowers identified a need for education and training for those working with juvenile sex offenders, and he worked to fill the gap by developing standards for juvenile sex offender treatment. Fowers helped create the Network on Juveniles Offending Sexually and was instrumental in developing an assessment tool for juvenile offenders. 

In addition, Fowers helped organize an annual, statewide training conference for sexual assault treatment providers in order to ensure that those providing services for victims and offenders can work and train together.

“David’s work to improve services for survivors and offenders of sexual violence perfectly exemplifies the spirit of the Gail Burns-Smith Award,” said NSVRC Director Yolanda Edrington. “His passion for collaboration and partnership has led to many changes in the state of Utah.”

ABOUT ATSA:
The Association for the Treatment of Sexual Abusers (ATSA) is an international, multidisciplinary organization dedicated to preventing sexual abuse. ATSA has member chapters throughout the world; and informs evidence-based public policy and prevention initiatives. Visit www.atsa.com for more information on the treatment and management of individuals who have sexually abused or are at risk to abuse.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESOURCE CENTER:
NSVRC is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

National Sexual Violence Resource Center
7179090710
media@nsvrc.org

Primary Logo


