Utelogy Continues Transformation with Appointment of Kevin Morrison as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 04, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Utelogy Corporation, the leading software company in Enterprise Management & Control, announced today that it has appointed industry veteran Kevin Morrison as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next phase of innovation and growth.



Morrison is the CEO of Integritas, a firm that helps start-ups and small-cap companies with funding and building global presence. Acting as an investor's representative on a recent round of private funding for Utelogy, he takes on the role of CEO. Morrison has a solid tenure in the AV industry and was formerly the CEO of Endeleo, Executive VP of AMX and most recently Senior VP of Harman Professional.



Utelogy has been transforming itself to lead the enterprise software market for today's digital workspace. The company's latest software release delivers an exciting line-up of innovation including a new management and monitoring platform with advanced analytics. This is accompanied by a host of other significant announcements this week at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 (ISE) in Amsterdam, February 5 to 8, 2019.



"It's the right time for Utelogy to bring in someone like Kevin to take the company to the next level," said Utelogy co-founder and former CEO Frank Pellkofer. "With our global expansion and rate of growth, there is massive opportunity and the time is right to take advantage of Kevin's vast experience with both the investment community and management of high-growth technology companies."



"I'm delighted to join Utelogy at this pivotal point for the company," said Morrison. "The company has a great future and we are focused on the continuous development of our enterprise-class platform which is attracting huge interest from the end user and integrator community. I am looking forward to a very exciting period ahead."



Co-founder and former CEO, Frank Pellkofer, will assist Morrison as he transitions and Pellkofer will take over as President and will continue to lead the sales organization.



Utelogy, ranked 984 in the 2018 INC 5000, won a Commercial Integrator 2018 Top New Technology Award at ISE 2018 for its control platform and U-Command, its video wall solution. You can find Utelogy in Stand 14-M170 at ISE.



About Utelogy Corporation:



Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise-grade software platform for managing and controlling connected workspaces. This hardware-agnostic platform revolutionizes productivity for end-users and enables advanced services for integrators and other service providers.



For more information, visit https://www.utelogy.com/.



News Source: Utelogy Corporation

Related link: https://www.utelogy.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/utelogy-continues-transformation-with-appointment-of-kevin-morrison-as-ceo/