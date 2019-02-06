Log in
Utelogy Delivers Cisco Touch 10 Integration at ISE 2019

02/06/2019

Utelogy Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 06, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Utelogy, maker of enterprise software for managing, monitoring and controlling connected workspaces, expands its value further into the enterprise when users combine a Cisco Touch 10 panel with Utelogy's U-Control.

The key benefits to Utelogy's Cisco Touch 10 integration include:
* Ability to deliver complete AV system control from the Cisco Touch 10 panel
* Deliver a seamless AV experience
* Integrate additional room technology for one-button start-up
* Gather Cisco Touch 10 management, monitoring and analytics data from Utelogy's U-Manage.

With this integration, the Touch 10 panel provides a friendly interface to control the Cisco video conference experience. Using Utelogy, additional widgets can be added to the customized Touch 10 interface to add new devices. Utelogy then connects to the Cisco device to respond and provide feedback when the user interacts with these widgets.

"With the combination of Cisco Touch 10 and Utelogy, enterprises can now offer a better user experience, and deploy and maintain their conference rooms at scale without costly proprietary programming each and every time a change is needed," explained Utelogy COO, William Tinnel.

Utelogy's Cisco Touch 10 integration will be unveiled today, at Integrated Systems Europe 2019 (ISE) in Amsterdam. Drop by Stand 14-M170 to see this and other new functionality from Utelogy.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise-grade software platform for managing and controlling connected workspaces. This hardware-agnostic platform revolutionizes productivity for end-users and enables advanced services for integrators and other service providers.

For more information, visit https://www.utelogy.com/.

News Source: Utelogy Corporation

Related link: https://www.utelogy.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/utelogy-delivers-cisco-touch-10-integration-at-ise-2019/
