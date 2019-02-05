Utelogy Launches New Generation Management Portal to Monitor Your Entire AV Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Utelogy, maker of enterprise software platform for control and intelligent connected workspaces, launches an all-new U-Manage - the platform's management, monitoring and analytics portal - today at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam.



U-Manage provides enterprise-wide visibility to rooms, equipment, issues, performance, and usage. It tracks all connected devices and delivers insights on those devices and the system as a whole, to enable more informed support and investment decisions to optimize the performance of rooms, real estate, and equipment.



The Utelogy platform is vendor-agnostic to deliver the operational agility necessary for today's enterprise. U-Manage allows organizations to centrally manage its entire AV infrastructure for better efficiency, cost savings and improved up-time.



As a core part of Utelogy's centralized approach to deploying and managing AV systems, the new features of U-Manage include:



* Re-designed user-interface and navigation



* Managed Service Provider portfolio overviews and individual customer views



* Customized dashboards to display system information in a visual manner



* Data-filtering by location, date, time and device



* Extensive report library including asset reports, firmware, warranty, utilization and more



* Configurable alerts and notifications



* Rest APIs and data connectors to expedite third party development including BI platforms.



"A key frustration for organizations has been the lack of data on workspaces and the devices within those spaces. The previous version of U-Manage did a great job alerting when a device in a room was off-line, but these latest enhancements to the portal provide the extraction of actionable data," explained COO William Tinnel.



"Now organizations will have the ability to view alerts and usage reports for rooms and all technology, including other control systems, as well as asset details like firmware versions and warranty reports. Most of the monitoring and management platforms on the market can only manage their own equipment. This new functionality provides incredible value for end-users and it opens up new opportunities for integrators and other service providers to offer managed services because you can now monitor legacy control systems," added Tinnel.



Utelogy, named to 2018 INC 5000, won a Commercial Integrator 2018 Top New Technology Award at ISE 2018 for its control platform. You can visit Utelogy at ISE 2019 in stand 14-M170 to see a demonstration of U-Manage.



About Utelogy Corporation:



Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise-grade software platform for managing and controlling connected workspaces. This hardware-agnostic platform revolutionizes productivity for end-users and enables advanced services for integrators and other service providers.



For more information, visit https://www.utelogy.com/.



