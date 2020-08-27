Utenriksministerens innledning på pressekonferansen med Kinas utenriksminister Wang Yi

First of all let me once again thank Foreign Minister Wang for coming to Norway. We appreciate that you take the time to visit Norway on your European roundtrip. You have already been to Italy and the Netherlands, and you are moving on to two other countries.

We have had an extensive discussion today spanning from obviously the dealings with the pandemic, the Covid-19. We have been touching up on trade, both international trade and the free trade agreement that we are negotiating. We have had extensive discussions on human rights. We have touched upon also international issues like the fact that we are going into the Security Council on January 1.

We have also discussed areas where we want to expand and broaden our cooperation like ocean issues, that is an area where the Prime Minister of Norway also have taken an international leading role. In addition to that, we have off course touched upon some of the pressing international issues of the day, nuclear disarmament being one of them. From Norway's side we have reiterated our concern for the new START Treaty not to be extended, but we have also concurred with the US on expanding the agreement. That has also been part of our discussion.

Once again I would like to say thank you and also welcome to Oslo and Norway. This is also the first visit from a Chinese Foreign Minister to Norway since 2006, and it's also the first visit of Foreign Minister Wang and for us it is off course a very welcomed opportunity to not only expand on the bilateral issues but also to discuss issues where we have the international arena but also where we have some issues we don't always agree, and the openness we have for that is something we appreciate.