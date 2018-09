Shares of power-plant operators recouped some of their recent losses as risk appetite faded.

For most of the week, traders ditched utilities and other defensive safe havens for riskier propositions such as technology and materials.

River flooding caused the shutdown Friday of a natural-gas plant near Wilmington, N.C., after several breaches in a cooling lake were discovered and some waste tied to the facility's past as a coal-fired plant entered waterways.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com