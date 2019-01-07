Log in
Utilities Down Amid Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup

01/07/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of power producers fell as optimism about U.S.-Chinese trade talks sparked a rotation into more economically cyclical sectors. Shares of California utility PG&E plunged more than 20% as concerns mounted that the company might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection because of billions of dollars in liabilities tied to California's recent wildfires. The utility is facing accusations of safety lapses from California regulators, which is also under pressure to save the jobs of tens of thousands of PG&E employees.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

