Shares of power producers fell sharply as another shock on global markets spurred fears about heavily indebted corporations.

The SPDR Select Utility sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, fell by 10%.

The utility sector generally carries a heavier debt loads than others. Shares of PG&E, the California utility that's navigating a risky bankruptcy reorganization, fell by 25%.

