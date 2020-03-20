Utilities Down As Earlier Gains Fail To Stick - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers plunged as the utility industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, which had one of its biggest ever one-session gains earlier in the week, ended the week by giving back all of those gains.

California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed to drop his opposition to PG&E's bankruptcy plan in exchange for concessions.

PG&E has agreed to put itself up for sale if it can't exit bankruptcy by June 30. Shares of the Pacific Gas & Electric owner jumped after hours.

