Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Down As Earlier Gains Fail To Stick - Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:17pm EDT

Shares of power producers plunged as the utility industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, which had one of its biggest ever one-session gains earlier in the week, ended the week by giving back all of those gains.

California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed to drop his opposition to PG&E's bankruptcy plan in exchange for concessions.

PG&E has agreed to put itself up for sale if it can't exit bankruptcy by June 30. Shares of the Pacific Gas & Electric owner jumped after hours.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:18pBoeing suspends dividend, CEO foregoes pay after virus-related aid request
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:12pFATF FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE : Career opportunity
PU
07:12pQX METALS : Advises of Force Majeure regarding Kalabak and Zlatusha Projects
PU
06:49pCHINESE ECONOMY NORMALIZING BUT STARK RISKS REMAIN : Imf
RE
06:43pPanama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads
RE
06:37pUK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs
RE
06:33pLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
06:33pCoronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy jumps some 380 in a day -source
RE
06:32pUNICRI UNITED NATIONS INTERREGIONAL CRIME AND JU : advocates for global solidarity and cooperation to step up efforts against COVID-19 Pandemic Turin, 20 March 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
2Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024| Rising Developments in the Water and Wastewater Industry to Boost G..
3B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD CORP. : Files Form 40-F and Fekola Technical Report
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : COVID-19 restrictions affect additional Delta flying
5MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. : MOLSON COORS BREWING : pledges $1 million to support bartenders affected by COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group