Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Down As Economic Data Weighs On All Sectors, Even Defensive Stocks -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as investors sold out of every stock-market sector, even those traditionally perceived as defensive, in light of dire economic data.

There has been relief in recent weeks that the catastrophic threat to areas like New York from Covid-19 has receded somewhat, but much uncertainty remains, said one strategist.

"We don't know how long major economic hubs like New York, like Chicago, are going to have these stay-at-home requirements; we don't know whether there'll be a second wave and we're just receiving initial data of the impacts," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"And, keep in mind, looking at the corporate earnings for the first-quarter: you had two pretty normal months and one bad month. It's very clear that the second quarter will be three bad months."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF SER : Minister Dacic holds a lecture on "Serbia-U.S. Relations - Past, Present and Future"
PU
05:41pNew York City Could See Nearly 500,000 Job Losses From Coronavirus
DJ
05:31pWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Join WPA for a LIVE Virtual Farm Tour to a Pig Farm!
PU
05:24pUtilities Down As Economic Data Weighs On All Sectors, Even Defensive Stocks -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:23pJapan to offer bleakest view on economy in over a decade as pandemic hits - Nikkei
RE
05:22pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, As Netflix Gains Offset Frontier Losses - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pTech Down As Recovery Hopes Fade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pFinancials Down As Loan-Loss Provisions Offset Trading Gains -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
2Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group