Utilities Down As Economic Data Weighs On All Sectors, Even Defensive Stocks -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors sold out of every stock-market sector, even those traditionally perceived as defensive, in light of dire economic data.

There has been relief in recent weeks that the catastrophic threat to areas like New York from Covid-19 has receded somewhat, but much uncertainty remains, said one strategist.

"We don't know how long major economic hubs like New York, like Chicago, are going to have these stay-at-home requirements; we don't know whether there'll be a second wave and we're just receiving initial data of the impacts," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"And, keep in mind, looking at the corporate earnings for the first-quarter: you had two pretty normal months and one bad month. It's very clear that the second quarter will be three bad months."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com