Shares of power producers fell as investors seeking safe havens sought out bonds and precious metals.

Shares of solar-power producer Sky Solar Holdings shares surged in volatile trading.

PG&E said it survived attempts to rally wildfire victims against a $13.5 billion settlement offer, positioning the bankrupt utility favorably to exit chapter 11 on its preferred terms, as reported earlier.

