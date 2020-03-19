Utilities Down As Investors Shift To Beaten-Down Tech Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers declined as investors bought into more beaten-down sectors, such as technology, in the latest erratic stock-market rebound.

Utilities had been one of the biggest beneficiaries of a surge in stock markets earlier this week, when Treasury yields were still relatively low. But Treasury yields have moved up smartly in recent sessions, diminishing the appeal of the dividend-oriented utility sector.

Italian power producer Enel said net income fell in 2019 due to impairment on a number of coal-fired plants and confirmed its objectives for 2020.

