Utilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Flee Sector On Debt Concerns -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as safe-haven investors migrated to long-term bonds.

Investors were recoiling from heavily indebted companies, including utilities, amid credit-market volatility.

The commercial-paper markets where corporations fill short-term funding needs are showing signs of stress not seen since the financial crisis, despite interventions by the Federal Reserve.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to drop his objections to a $20 billion financing package to lift PG&E out of bankruptcy, responding to concerns about how California's largest utility will fare in turbulent financial markets.

