Utilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as safe-haven investors migrated back to the Treasury market.

The utility sector typically trades in line with the Treasury market, but, given heightened stock-market volatility during the Covid era, the two have diverged in recent sessions.

SunPower shares rose after the solar-power equipment maker said its Maxeon Solar Technologies unit plans to sell $175 million of its green convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering.

