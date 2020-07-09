Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as safe-haven investors migrated back to the Treasury market.

The utility sector typically trades in line with the Treasury market, but, given heightened stock-market volatility during the Covid era, the two have diverged in recent sessions.

SunPower shares rose after the solar-power equipment maker said its Maxeon Solar Technologies unit plans to sell $175 million of its green convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNPOWER CORPORATION 3.82% 9.78 Delayed Quote.20.77%
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD. 0.00% 0.47 End-of-day quote.-24.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pFORD MAY SHUT U.S. PLANTS DUE TO LACK OF ENGINES FROM MEXICO : U.S. ambassador
RE
05:51pIMF, World Bank confirm plans for 'primarily virtual' annual meetings
RE
05:32pTech Up On Momentum Bets -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:31pNORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES : July 9, 2020
PU
05:30pPOST-LOCKDOWN : Canada aims to wean people from aid and get them working again
RE
05:21pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUtilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:06pSupreme Court Paves Way for New York Prosecutor -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
3BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
4AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group