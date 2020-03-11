Utilities Down As Selloff Spreads To All Stock-Market Corners -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as investors sought to dump stocks of all stripes, even in sectors that are traditionally viewed as evergreen.

There was nowhere to hide from the selloff Wednesday.

"A crazy day, in every sense," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures said its net profit in 2019 fell by 0.9% due to lower contributions from its power operations, due to outages at coal facilities.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com