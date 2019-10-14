Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued to rise.

Shares of PG&E remained weak as bankruptcy courts consider an alternative reorganization of the California utility, which could see shareholders wiped out. Hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers lost power last week when the company shut down electric lines to avert more costly wild fires.

Electric-infrastructure and natural-gas utility company Sempra agreed to sell its Chilean operations for $2.23 billion in cash.

