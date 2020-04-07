Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields continued to rise, presenting competition for the dollars of yield-hungry fixed-income investors.

Shares of Williams Cos, the pipeline operator that's owned by many utilities investment funds, rallied after influential proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services took the unusual step of urging shareholders to withhold votes for Chairman Stephen Bergstrom after the company adopted a "poisoned pill" to fend off unwanted suitors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com