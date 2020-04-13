Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as an increase in Treasury yields lured fixed-income investors out of the sector.

Demand for safe havens such as utilities may also be receding as risk appetite improves.

One brokerage said the Standard & Poor's 500 would likely not sink below its lows in midMarch, at least not in the near-term.

"The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com