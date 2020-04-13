Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell sharply as an increase in Treasury yields lured fixed-income investors out of the sector.

Demand for safe havens such as utilities may also be receding as risk appetite improves.

One brokerage said the Standard & Poor's 500 would likely not sink below its lows in midMarch, at least not in the near-term.

"The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pAKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP : Bloomberg Law Quotes David Vondle on Impact of Coronavirus Delays at ITC
PU
05:29pU.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Oil Agreement, Coronavirus Updates
DJ
05:29pUtilities Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pIMF to provide debt relief to help 25 countries address pandemic
RE
05:23pCommunications Services Down, But Not By Much, On Netflix Surge -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pU.S. Weighs When to Restart Economy as Europe Looks to Ease Lockdowns -- 7th Update
DJ
05:18pNEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID economic scenarios back ‘go hard, go early'
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14pFinancials Down Ahead Of JPMorgan Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group