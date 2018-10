Shares of power-plant operators ticked down as Treasury yields ticked up in the wake of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The meeting notes suggested that most of the central bank's board favor sticking to a policy of gradually raising interest rates for the foreseeable future, with some advocating a more aggressive policy.

