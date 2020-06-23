Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup

Log in
06/23/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields ticked up.

San Diego-based energy conglomerate Sempra Energy shook up leadership at its California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas, naming Kevin Sagara group president of Sempra overseeing the two utilities.

Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management and other private-equity firms invested $10 billion Tuesday in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, as reported earlier. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.07% 46.05 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.08% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
SEMPRA ENERGY 0.03% 119.48 Delayed Quote.-22.60%
WTI -2.26% 39.97 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
