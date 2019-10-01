Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell, but only slightly, as the sector was lifted by safe-haven demand and falling Treasury yields.

The utilities sector has a strong negative correlation with Treasury yields as fixed-income investors toggle back and forth between utility stocks and government bonds, based on yield comparisons.

A Minnesota Public Utilities Commission vote on Tuesday represents a step forward in the regulatory progress for a proposed Enbridge pipeline, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pDeere to lay off 163 U.S. workers as trade war dents equipment demand
RE
05:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Two Trading Firms, Bank to Pay a Total of $3 Million for Spoofing
PU
05:37pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:36pEcuador to quit OPEC in 2020 in search of bigger export revenue
RE
05:34pExxon expects weak oil prices to hit third-quarter earnings
RE
05:33pAMERICAN ARCHITECTURAL MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : AAMA and World Vision Partner to Provide Backpacks, School Supplies to Title I School in Austin, TX
PU
05:32pUtilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pOil prices slip as U.S. economic data weakens demand outlook
RE
05:19pCommunications Services Down on Slowdown Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pPIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Update
3Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
4NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Announces Key Executive Promotions
5BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group