Utilities Down, But Losses Limited by Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but only slightly, as the sector was lifted by safe-haven demand and falling Treasury yields.

The utilities sector has a strong negative correlation with Treasury yields as fixed-income investors toggle back and forth between utility stocks and government bonds, based on yield comparisons.

A Minnesota Public Utilities Commission vote on Tuesday represents a step forward in the regulatory progress for a proposed Enbridge pipeline, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

