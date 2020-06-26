Log in
Utilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup

06/26/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors migrated into sectors less exposed to economic risk.

The spike in Covid-19 infections in the three most populous U.S. states caused investors to rethink bets that the U.S. economic rebound will be "V-shaped," with the growing likelihood that there will be fits and starts in efforts to get back on track during the ongoing pandemic.

PG&E said it expects to net more than $5 billion to help fund its emergence from chapter 11 bankruptcy after pricing public offerings of common stock and equity units.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

