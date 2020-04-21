Utilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as an oil crash spurred a rotation out of cyclical sectors and into defensive ones.

Fixed income investors are likely buying into utilities after another drop in Treasury yields. The brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on utility companies likely won't be felt until the second quarter as the depletion of commercial and industrial power demand only set in during the last weeks of March, according to brokerage KeyBanc Capital Markets, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com