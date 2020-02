Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a drop in Treasury yields increased the allure of the sector for fixed-income investors.

PG&E, which has been mired with liabilities from numerous deadly wildfires, said it has named Francisco Benavides, a safety expert from aluminum producer Alcoa, as its chief safety officer, effective March 9.

