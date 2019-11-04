Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, giving back the bulk of their October gains as hopes for a trade deal spurred a rotation into cyclical sectors.

A federal judge gave Pacific Gas & Electric owner PG&E until Nov. 29 to respond to questions related to the Kincade Fire and emergency power shutoffs as part of an assessment of its compliance with conditions of probation. The U.S. has formally commenced its withdrawal from the terms of the Paris Climate Accord, expecting the withdrawal to be complete in a year.

