Utilities Down On Cyclical Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into more economically sensitive sectors.

Shares of Canadian Solar rose after the solar-power equipment maker said it would pursue a listing of its Modules and System Solutions business in China.

Shares of French industrial-gas concern Air Liquide rose after it signed a long-term power purchase agreement to source renewable electricity equivalent to 15% of the concern's current consumption for activities in Spain.

