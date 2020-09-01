Log in
Utilities Down On Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup

09/01/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into more cyclical and dollar-sensitive sectors.

A weaker dollar buoyed the value of gold futures, which are used by some investors as an alternative to yield-bearing safe havens such as utilities.

German engineering giant Siemens said its portfolio company Wind Energy Generation, also known as WG, has been incorporated into its German unit Flender, consistent with plans to spin off Flender as a publicly traded company. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.11% 1969.6 Delayed Quote.30.04%
SIEMENS AG 1.04% 116.86 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
