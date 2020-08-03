Log in
Utilities Down On Rotation To Deal-focused Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

08/03/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of power producers fell as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from deal activity.

President Donald Trump removed the chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority board of directors and another board member and called for the firing of the federally owned utility's chief executive on Monday as he signed an executive order designed to prevent U.S. federal workers from being displaced by foreigners.

The TVA, which oversees power generation for a large part of the mid-South, had planned to outsource 20% of its information technology workforce to foreign companies.

Residents and businesses along the coast of the Carolinas braced for heavy wind and rain as Isaias gained strength Monday before an expected landfall near Wilmington, N.C. Weakening from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, Isaias largely spared Florida over the weekend, causing power outages but minimal damage. More power outages are likely on the East Coast with Isaias expected to reach hurricane force again.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

