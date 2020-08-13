Utilities Down Slightly As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Prospects -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of a second round of economic stimulus.

The National Weather Service said a weather system in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Caribbean Sea has become Tropical Storm Josphine, with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph, though the trajectory of the storm keeps it far away from the U.S. and territories, including Puerto Rico.

Many residents in the Northeast U.S. have only recovered power this week after Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power for hundreds of thousands.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com