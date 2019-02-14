Log in
Utilities Down as Duke Energy 4Q Profit Declines -- Utilities Roundup

02/14/2019 | 06:14pm EST

Shares of power producers ticked down as mixed earnings were offset by nerves about trade negotiations. Profit at Duke Energy tipped lower in the fourth quarter, as the utility said it recorded higher depreciation costs and dealt with expenses related to storms in its service areas. Utilities have been on the decline in recent sessions as traders rotated into sectors that would benefit more from a breakthrough in U.S.-Chinese talks. There are now doubts about those negotiations.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

