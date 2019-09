Shares of power producers fell as momentum turned against the sector.

The utilities sector was the strongest of the 11 Standard & Poor's 500 industry groups in August as a slide in Treasury yields made its dividend yields more attractive.

PG&E shares rallied after the California utility agreed on an $11 billion settlement to resolve the majority of claims by insurance carriers from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com