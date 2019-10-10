Log in
Utilities Down as PG&E Weighs -- Utilities Roundup

10/10/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

Shares of power producers ticked down on another punishing session for one of the largest utilities in the nation.

Shares of PG&E plummeted Thursday after a judge cleared the way for a rival bankruptcy plan that could nearly wipe out the troubled utility's shareholders. In the months since the utility warned about liabilities from the Camp Fire and other blazes, some investors have bet that the company would reorganize without wiping out the value of its shares.

Separately, PG&E was cutting off the power to hundreds of thousands of people in Northern California in an effort to avert further blazes. The unexpected blackouts could motivate Californians to switch to alternative energy providers, according to Wall Street energy-stock analysts, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

