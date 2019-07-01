Utilities Down as Safe-Haven Demand Wanes -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell after the resumption of U.S.-Chinese trade talks depleted demand for safe havens. Privately owned Advanced Power said Monday an affiliate of Japan's Chugoku Electric Power has taken a 10% membership interest in a low-carbon generating facility currently being constructed in Ohio. California's leading advocacy group for electricity ratepayers wants the bankruptcy court overseeing PG&E's reorganization to let the troubled utility's various stakeholders chime in on how it should be overhauled.

