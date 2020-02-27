Utilities Down as Sector Loses Safe Haven Status -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply, as traders sold stock-market sectors indiscriminately, depriving the sector of its safe-haven allure.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which had outperformed the broad market for most of the rout, fell sharply Thursday and moved into negative territory for the year-to-date.

The judge overseeing PG&E's bankruptcy opened the door to reducing government agency claims against the troubled utility to $290 million, a fraction of the billions federal authorities say they are owed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from the Pacific Gas & Electric owner for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment.

