Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell sharply as Treasury yields rose. Investors often toggle back and forth between Treasury bonds and utilities based on yields, and the inverse correlation between bond yields and utilities has been particularly strong in recent years. The latest increase in Treasury yields reflects expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike this month and in December, said Oliver Pursche, chief investment strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com