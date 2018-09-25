Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as Treasury yields hit their highest levels since May in advance of the Federal Reserve's policy statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled just below its May 17 close of 3.109%, a peak that dates back to July 2011. Three major partners in the last nuclear power plant under development in the U.S., Southern Co., Oglethorpe Power Corp. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, are negotiating how to proceed with the expansion to the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, with billions of dollars at risk whether they choose to continue or walk away.

