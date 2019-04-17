Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down as Treasury yields rose. One brokerage said utilities remain a popular position for fund managers, however. "Fund Manager investors added a bit of cyclical risk this month but are still firmly positioned for secular stagnation," said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in e-mailed commentary on a fund-manager-survey. "They are long assets that outperform when growth and rates fall, like cash, emerging-markets and utilities, while short assets that require higher growth and rates, such as equities, the euro-zone and banks." Utility PG&E paid more than $100 million for professional advice on how to fend off blame for years of deadly wildfires and, when that failed, how to take cover in chapter 11 bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com