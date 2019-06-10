Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, as Treasury yields rebounded. Utility shares outperformed the broader market during the last couple of weeks as fears about the effects of trade disputes on global growth drove down Treasury yields. PG&E scored a legal victory over federal regulators that could clear the way for the financially troubled utility to rip up billions of dollars in expensive green-power contracts as it seeks to exit bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the California utility cut power to thousands of people in Northern California in an attempt to preempt a sparking incident like the one that started the Camp Fire last November.

