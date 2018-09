Shares of power-plant operators ticked down as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors, relieved that U.S.-Chinese tariff actions were not more severe. A resident of Lawrence, Mass., filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against utility and pipeline concern NiSource, alleging that its Columbia Gas unit's pipeline was in a dangerous condition before the recent series of explosions.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com