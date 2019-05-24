Utilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down as traders rotated back into economically cyclical areas of the market. Utilities have traded more in line with Treasury bonds than with stocks in recent months. Investors sell out of the sector when Treasury yields are rising and buy utility stocks and Treasury bonds when fears about global growth emerge. A high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation by a government watchdog over allegations she steered work to a utility contractor, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com