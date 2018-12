Shares of power producers moved higher but not by as much as the broader market as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

After rising for much of 2018, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell sharply in December. That made dividend yields on the utility stocks look more attractive and the sector is the only one of the 10 industry groups on the Standard & Poor's 500 set to finish 2018 with a gain.

