Utilities Flat Amid Renewed Fund Manager Interest in Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat amid increased interest from institutional investors. "Flouting the multi-year trend of a perma-short position, our most recent data reveals that hedge funds have net long exposure in Utilities," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. "And while mutual funds are still underweight, their relative weight in Utilities is close to a 3-year high." AmeriGas Partners units rose after the retail propane marketer agreed to be acquired by UGI. Gas utility Southern California Gas Co. said it aims to replace 20% of its natural-gas supply with renewable sources by 2030.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com