Utilities Flat Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

08/12/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders hewed to defensive safe havens.

Strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley said there are signs that the economic cycle is turning, noting that labor costs are already eating into corporate profits. "Are layoffs next?" The Morgan Stanley strategists asked, in a note to clients. The utilities sector is among the defensive areas that should fare better in such market conditions, according to Morgan Stanley.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -2.75% 40.36 Delayed Quote.4.67%
