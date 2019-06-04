Utilities Flat On Cyclical Bias - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders rotated into sectors more sensitive to the pace of economic growth. Elizabeth Warren is proposing a $2 trillion plan aligned with the controversial "Green New Deal" to help the U.S. dominate the clean energy sector over the next decade and warning of an existential threat posed by climate change. Former Vice President Joe Biden released a $1.7 trillion proposal in federal funding to address rising temperatures over the next decade, outlining steps to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

