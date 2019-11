Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the chances of a trade deal.

German energy producer E.ON reported a fall in nine-month adjusted net income, but raised its projection for the year to account for the acquisition of power-services company Innogy.

Suez received three contracts to optimize waste-management and drinking-water networks in the Middle East.

