Utilities Flat as Traders Hedge on Treasurys View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

Utilities, which enjoyed newfound popularity among momentum investors in recent months because of their close correlation with surging Treasury bonds, may be going out of fashion among speculators, according to one brokerage.

"Hedge funds [recently] cut their net exposure to Utilities, where they have been overweight in the first half of this year, down to underweight," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

