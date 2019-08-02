Utilities Flat as Treasury Yields Continue Their Decline -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields continued their decline.

Utilities gain favor with fixed-income investors when Treasury yields become more paltry. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is below 1.9%, its lowest level of the year.

Duke Energy said it plans to continue appealing a decision from a North Carolina environmental regulator to excavate coal ash from all storage basins in the state.

Sempra Energy was more or less flat after the California natural-gas distributor posted a slight decline in second-quarter earnings.

