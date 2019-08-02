Log in
Utilities Flat as Treasury Yields Continue Their Decline -- Utilities Roundup

08/02/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Shares of power producers were more or less flat as Treasury yields continued their decline.

Utilities gain favor with fixed-income investors when Treasury yields become more paltry. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is below 1.9%, its lowest level of the year.

Duke Energy said it plans to continue appealing a decision from a North Carolina environmental regulator to excavate coal ash from all storage basins in the state.

Sempra Energy was more or less flat after the California natural-gas distributor posted a slight decline in second-quarter earnings.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DUKE ENERGY CORP 0.71% 88.12 Delayed Quote.1.39%
SEMPRA ENERGY 0.00% 135.68 Delayed Quote.25.18%
